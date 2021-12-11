Madhya Pradesh: 5 cops terminated for framing bizman in narcotics case

Manasa/Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Services of a sub-inspector and four constables posted in Neemuch district were terminated for allegedly foisting a false case of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on a trader, police said on Saturday. A departmental inquiry held them guilty of acting suspiciously in the case registered in November 2020.

Those terminated includes sub-inspector Kamlesh Goud and four constables – Satish Kushwah, Chandan Singh, Kamal Singh and Anandpal Singh.

"Services of five cops, including a sub-inspector and four constables, were terminated on Friday following a departmental probe related to NDPS Act," Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Ratlam range, Sushant Saxena confirmed.

DIG Shushant Saxena said that the governance was strict and clear in such matters. Action was taken on the basis of facts found in departmental inquiry. In this case, this action was taken in view of the seriousness of the allegations.

These policemen, posted in Jawad police station, had gone to area under Baghana police station and acted suspiciously against businessman Akshay Goyal without informing their senior officer.

After picking up Goyal, they detained him in rented accommodation instead of taking him to the police station. Later, they misled the officers concerned when victim's family lodged a missing complaint with Neemuch Cantt police station, the official order said.

Subsequently, these policemen were suspended and a departmental inquiry was constituted in which they were found guilty of violating the Madhya Pradesh Police Regulation Act, it said.

Mandsaur BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya said strict action against the policemen was needed.

“Heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Home Minister Narottam Mishra and DGP of Madhya Pradesh for the decision to sack the police personnel who conspired to implicate a Neemuch based businessman in a false opium case,” he said.

Flashback…

The incident was reported on November 17, 2020 when Akshay went out to play badminton and did not return home till late. Fearing abduction, family members started looking for him and also informed the local police.

The news of such sudden disappearance after moving out of public club spread like wildfire in the area and as well as the state capital and country capital as well. Fearing Akshay’s abduction, all police stations in the district remained on high-alert.

Later it was revealed that the person whom police force were looking for was caught by Jawad team and was held at the police station. During further investigation it was also revealed that sub inspector Kamlesh Gaur posted in Jawad along with his team had arrested Akshay with 1-kg opium in his car. Gaur and his team went out of his police station area and took the above action in the Baghana police station area without informing senior officers.

Modus operandi…

About a couple of days later, police arrested two peddlers who attempted to implicate railway contractor Akshay Goyal in a drug peddling case. Police arrested Shyam Bhambhi and Lokesh alias Rajnikant.

Lokesh, a caretaker of public club informed police that he hatched the entire conspiracy to stash the cache of drugs eyeing the prize money declared by the Neemuch police against tip-offs about peddlers. Lokesh along with Shyam stuffed one-kilogram opium in Goyal’s car and later informed police about his travelling plan.

Following this Jawad police team intercepted a car near Baghana situated railway under-bridge and seized one kilogram opium. Since Goyal was driving the car, police detained him for questioning about source of opium.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 10:44 PM IST