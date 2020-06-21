Madhya Pradesh: 5 arrested with 4,500 alprazolam tablets

Indore: Five including three criminals who are wanted in Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam, were arrested by police with 4,500 alprazolam tablets worth Rs 40,000 in Chandan Nagar area on Sunday. They were carrying the tablets from Rajasthan to the city on two bikes when they were arrested.

Alprazolam is a regulated drug that is often misused by drug addicts.

Police said the accused had committed loot incidents in Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam and three of their other accomplices were arrested by Mandsaur police.

A crime branch team had received information that some miscreants who were travelling in bikes were carrying alprazolam tablets which they were going to sell in the city. Acting on the tip-off, the crime branch and Chandan Nagar police started checking two-wheelers and nabbed them and seized the alprazolam tablets, hidden in a box, from them.