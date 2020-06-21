Madhya Pradesh: 5 arrested with 4,500 alprazolam tablets

Indore: Five including three criminals who are wanted in Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam, were arrested by police with 4,500 alprazolam tablets worth Rs 40,000 in Chandan Nagar area on Sunday. They were carrying the tablets from Rajasthan to the city on two bikes when they were arrested.
Alprazolam is a regulated drug that is often misused by drug addicts.
Police said the accused had committed loot incidents in Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam and three of their other accomplices were arrested by Mandsaur police.
A crime branch team had received information that some miscreants who were travelling in bikes were carrying alprazolam tablets which they were going to sell in the city. Acting on the tip-off, the crime branch and Chandan Nagar police started checking two-wheelers and nabbed them and seized the alprazolam tablets, hidden in a box, from them.
The accused have been identified as Mustakim Pathan, a resident of Azad Nagar area of the city, Mohammad Daud of Ravidaspura, Mohammad Ali of Green Park Colony, Sajid alias Murli of Chandan Nagar and Mohammad Irfan of Geeta Nagar. All of them have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.
Accused Mustakim, Ali and Daud told the police that they met up with three other gang members Wasim, Gulfam and Avesh at Phooti Kothi Square on Wednesday. They decided to buy alprazolam tablets from a contact in Rajasthan and then sell it in the city. They decided to go there on bikes, and stole one bike from Phooti Kothi area and started for Rajasthan, and reached Neemuch the same night. Next day, they reached Nimbaheda in Rajasthan from where they bought 4,800 alprazolam tablets from a chemist.
While returning to the city, the accused reportedly consumed some tablets to get high and loot people. They stopped a person on the highway in Jhiran area in Neemuch, and stabbed him when he refused to part with his money and fled towards Mandsaur. The local police booked them under an attempt to murder section.
Three arrested in Mandsaur
After reaching Mandsaur, the accused robbed a bike from a person in Daloda area. They were fleeing when the complainant made a phone call to the police, and police managed to arrest Wasim, Gulfam and Avesh with the bike while the remaining three managed to escape.
Accused Mustakim stole another bike in Mandsaur and he was on that bike while Ali and Daud were on another bike.
Later, Mustakim robbed and stabbed a person in Namli, Ratlam. In Ratlam city they sold some tablets to Sajid and Mohammad Irfan. The duo joined them and all of them were coming to the city when the police arrested them. All the accused have a criminal past.
The police are trying to know about the persons who provided them with the tablets. Superintendent of police, Ratlam had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on the arrest of the accused.
