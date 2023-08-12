 Madhya Pradesh: 48 Liters Of IMFL Seized, One Held In Barwani
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 48 Liters Of IMFL Seized, One Held In Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: 48 Liters Of IMFL Seized, One Held In Barwani

Car's registration plate mentions BJP district secy (Dhar)

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 48 Liters Of IMFL Seized, One Held In Barwani | FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Around 48 litres of of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) was seized from a car with a registration plate mentioning BJP office-bearer was seized at checkpoint near Kasrawad Bridge in Barwani.

According to information, police intercepted the car at the checkpoint. BJP district secretary backward class front (Dhar) was mentioned on the registration plate of the car.

Kotwali station in-charge Baldev Mujalda said that they were tipped off about liquor being smuggled from Kasrawad to Dhar district in a Swift Dzire car from Barwani.

When a police team intercepted the car, driver Ronik Rathore tried to escape from the spot. During subsequent search about 48 litres of liquor, including beer and whisky, was seized. A case was registered under various sections. The investigation is underway.

Read Also
Indore: Gym Trainer Jumps In Front Of Speeding Train, Dies; Had Left Job After Being Diagnosed With...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ladli Behna' Scheme Has Benefitted Over 1.25 Crore Women: Jitu Jirati

'Ladli Behna' Scheme Has Benefitted Over 1.25 Crore Women: Jitu Jirati

Madhya Pradesh: NSA Invoked Against 3 For Raising Objectionable Slogans In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: NSA Invoked Against 3 For Raising Objectionable Slogans In Ratlam

FP Follow Up: Mid-Day Meal Strike By Cooks Leaves Kids With Only Sev-Parmal, Poha

FP Follow Up: Mid-Day Meal Strike By Cooks Leaves Kids With Only Sev-Parmal, Poha

Madhya Pradesh: Bulldozer Action Over Offensive Social Media Post In Nalkheda

Madhya Pradesh: Bulldozer Action Over Offensive Social Media Post In Nalkheda

MP: Man Axes Sister-In-Law To Death For Serving Khichdi In Dinner In Meghnagar

MP: Man Axes Sister-In-Law To Death For Serving Khichdi In Dinner In Meghnagar