Madhya Pradesh: 48 Liters Of IMFL Seized, One Held In Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Around 48 litres of of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) was seized from a car with a registration plate mentioning BJP office-bearer was seized at checkpoint near Kasrawad Bridge in Barwani.

According to information, police intercepted the car at the checkpoint. BJP district secretary backward class front (Dhar) was mentioned on the registration plate of the car.

Kotwali station in-charge Baldev Mujalda said that they were tipped off about liquor being smuggled from Kasrawad to Dhar district in a Swift Dzire car from Barwani.

When a police team intercepted the car, driver Ronik Rathore tried to escape from the spot. During subsequent search about 48 litres of liquor, including beer and whisky, was seized. A case was registered under various sections. The investigation is underway.