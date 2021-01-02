Madhya Pradesh: 462 quintal rice, truck seized in Guna

GUNA: Guna collector and district magistrate Kumar Purushottam has ordered to confiscate 462 quintals of rice along with a truck involved in the act of illegal transportation and storage of 462 quintals of rice meant for the public distribution system. A penalty of Rs 100,000 each has also been imposed on two.

District magistrate instructed that the seized rice be auctioned following all the norms and submit the amount through challan. DM took this action in violation of the provisions of Madhya Pradesh Public Distribution System Control Order 2015 against Atarsingh, son of Nahar Singh Gurjar of Tilondha village, Gaurav, son of Pradeep Kumar Jain of Pure Enterprise Aaron and Deshna Traders Umari Road Nanakhedi Mandi in front of soil testing workshop and Rajkumar Jain, son of Rajendra Jain.