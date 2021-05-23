Madhya Pradesh: 458 get jabs in Guna

GUNA: At two centres of the town 458 people got vaccination shot, including 358 in the Manas Bhavan vaccination centre and 100 in vaccination centre at Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir on Sundya.

Two and a half feet tall Mona Agarwal, who is 38 years old, reached Manas Bhawan Vaccination Centre and got vaccinated by Sister Nikhil.

After being asked about the vaccine, she said that I was successful in registering online. She also appealed people to get jabbed as soon as possible.

The staff of the district hospital including vaccination officer Dr Vinchukar, Dr Rahul Jaiswani, Manas Bhawan vaccination in-charge Rita Tiwari, nodal officer Bhagwat Jha, Vikas Jain, Shakir Ali, Rohit Suman, Sonu Shivhare, Preeti Tomar were present.