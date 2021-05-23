Madhya Pradesh: 458 get jabs in Guna

GUNA: At two centres of the town 458 people got vaccination shot, including 358 in the Manas Bhavan vaccination centre and 100 in vaccination centre at Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir on Sundya.
Two and a half feet tall Mona Agarwal, who is 38 years old, reached Manas Bhawan Vaccination Centre and got vaccinated by Sister Nikhil.
After being asked about the vaccine, she said that I was successful in registering online. She also appealed people to get jabbed as soon as possible.
The staff of the district hospital including vaccination officer Dr Vinchukar, Dr Rahul Jaiswani, Manas Bhawan vaccination in-charge Rita Tiwari, nodal officer Bhagwat Jha, Vikas Jain, Shakir Ali, Rohit Suman, Sonu Shivhare, Preeti Tomar were present.
200 get jabs in Barnagar
BARNAGAR (UJJAIN): A day-long vaccination camp was organised in Barnagar mandi on Saturday. The camp was held after Grain Traders Association wrote to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dr Yogesh Bharsat on May 20 to re-commission the sale of grains in Mandi as it has been closed for the over a month. They also requested to arrange for vaccination of all the officials, traders and employees participating in the auction for their safety amid the pandemic.
The vaccination programme started at 10:00 am in presence of SDM Dr Yogesh Bharsat and Mandi Secretary Rakesh Saket. Around 200 people above age 18 got their Covid jabs in the camp. The Barnagar Traders Association expressed gratitude towards SDM Bharsat for organizing the vaccination camp.
