Madhya Pradesh: 42 oxen killed as truck overturns in Sagar district

Over 40 oxen were killed after a truck carrying them overturned in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred on Sagar-Rehli Road, around 25 km from Sagar district headquarters, Rehli police station in-charge Rohit Mishra said.

"A truck carrying 50 oxen overturned near Kadta village around 2 am. Of these, 42 oxen died in the mishap," he said.

The truck driver and his helper fled from the spot after the incident, Mishra added.

Police have launched a search for the duo, he said.