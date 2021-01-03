Madhya Pradesh: 41 beneficiaries continue to live in their old houses after taking funds

Earlier, the authority has asked to “sensitise” people and do “proper handholding” of officials to convince people to demolished their houses and construct new houses and utilise fund disbursed under the housing scheme.

When contacted Barwani municipality chief municipal officer (CMO) Kushalsingh Dudwe said that there are many such cases revealed in the town in the recent time. Many families are not willing to demolish their old houses and construct new one even after they got first two instalments for the construction.

Dudwe said so far 1,739 families in the town has been benefited under the scheme. Out of this, 41 families are still living in their old houses despite getting money under the scheme. Most of these beneficiaries belong to Panwadi Mohalla and Mayriya Square. On Sunday, administration team along with police force went to the localities and warned this families to demolished their old houses and construct new one. Instead of following their orders, this families starts pressuring administrative officials.

On this, CMO Dudwe made it clear that if they won’t pay heed to the government’s order, administration will load an FIR against such families and will serve recovery notices in future as well.