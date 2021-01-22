Madhya Pradesh: 4,084 birds die of avian flu in state

Bird flu in Indore

Avian influenza commonly known as bird flu seems to be spreading to other species. Over 382 birds have died in Indore division. Pigeons, crows, owls, bat and other species like sparrows and humming birds have also been reported dead due to virus in Indore division.

Among these, crows died in maximum numbers. Bird flu has decreased in city but seems to spreading in rural areas and often go unreported as villagers bury them on farms. To increase the immunity of birds, antibiotics are being added to earthen pots kept for them.

“Bird deaths have declined in two days but birds in rural areas are dying. People have become aware about virus. They inform department wherever dead birds are found or at least burry them,” veterinary department deputy director Dr Pramod Sharma said.

