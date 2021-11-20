Madhya Pradesh: 4-year jail to five for submitting fake documents for teacher's post

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Local court on Friday convicted five persons of forgery and sentenced them to four-year imprisonment.

The five men had submitted forged fake marks sheets in order to get the teachers’ job.

District and Upper Sessions Judge Pradeep Dubey holding them guilty of forgery also slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on each.

Vishal Meena, Sudama Kirar, Sunil Singh, Vijay Ahirwar and Imrat Yadav had submitted fake mark sheets of DEd, DPE and DLEd while appearing in Contract Teacher Examination, 2011. After the matter came to fore, the District Education Officer in 2013 filed a complaint and a case was registered against eight people, three of the accused from Morena are still absconding.

The district Judge Dubey, while pronouncing the verdict, said that the five men applied for a reputable post, which is expected to bring improvement in society, by forging their qualification documents and the same is a punishable offence.

Of the fake marksheets submitted by the applicants, two were said to be issued from District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Bajrangarh, other two from IGNOU and the remaining one was issued from Secondary Education Board.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 01:32 AM IST