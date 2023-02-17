Madhya Pradesh: 4 teachers booked for embezzling funds meant for repair work in Guna

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Four teachers of government schools of Guna district have been booked for allegedly embezzling government funds meant for school building maintenance.

As per information, Pawan Jain, posted as deputy engineer at District Education Center, Aaron made an application at the police station in this matter. It was stated that Rs 97,000 each was approved by the government for repair work at primary school Ramgir Kala and Khiria Meena in the year 2016-17.

Ramashankar Bhargava, ex-teacher (secretary), Balram Yadav, president of Primary School Ramgirkala and Krishnabhan Yadav, teacher (secretary) and PurushottamMeena (president) of Primary School Khiria Meena withdrew Rs 97,000 from SBI account of Ramgir Kala on April 4, 2017.

Similarly, Yadav and Meena of Primary School withdrew Rs 91,600 from SBI account of Ramgir Kala on June 15, 2017 for personal benefits. Collector Frank Noble asked for an internal inquiry into alleged irregularities and embezzlement of funds by teachers and asked for taking strict action against financial irregularities.On the basis of an inquiry into the allegations, a case has been booked against four teachers at Aron police station.

