Madhya Pradesh: 4 more test positive, 54 under treatment in Ratlam district

RATLAM: Four new covid-19 positive cases were reported on Thursday evening which took the total active positive patients admitted to 54 in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh.
Three persons were discharged after recovery while sample reports of 193 suspected patients were awaited on Thursday evening.
In the recent meeting of the District Crisis Management Group (DCMG) ,District Collector Gopalchandra Dad accepted that in the urban areas the number of Covid-19 cases were showing upward trend, albeit slowly.
The new cases are not touching double digit in the district during February but cases are being detected in here almost every day.
So far 81,661 samples were taken, 4,428 cases were found positive and 82 people lost their lives due to Covid-19.
In the latest meet of District Crisis Management Group (DCMG) mulled over Covid-19 outbreak in view of increasing cases in Maharashtra. In the wake of movement of trains to Maharashtra via Ratlam railway station the administration has made thermal screening mandatory for passengers.
DCMG also okayed a penalty of Rs.100 on the person found not wearing mask. At railway station, railway officials and employees would be empowered to penalise persons not wearing masks. At District borders and at all the bus stands passengers will undergo thermal screening.
The district administration will give two masks to the person who has paid the fine.
DCMG appealed the people not to move during night hours from 11 PM to 5 AM except for urgent or essential work.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)