Madhya Pradesh: 4 more test positive, 54 under treatment in Ratlam district

RATLAM: Four new covid-19 positive cases were reported on Thursday evening which took the total active positive patients admitted to 54 in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh.

Three persons were discharged after recovery while sample reports of 193 suspected patients were awaited on Thursday evening.

In the recent meeting of the District Crisis Management Group (DCMG) ,District Collector Gopalchandra Dad accepted that in the urban areas the number of Covid-19 cases were showing upward trend, albeit slowly.

The new cases are not touching double digit in the district during February but cases are being detected in here almost every day.