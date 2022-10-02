Madhya Pradesh: 4 minor girls killed in two separate incidents in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Four minor girls were killed in two separate incidents on Saturday and Sunday in Guna district.

In the first incident, an eight-year-old girl from Chattarpura village which falls under the Fatehgarh police station limit was brutally murdered by her distant relative.

According to police, the accused who was identified as Munna Sahriya, the father of the deceased's paternal aunt attacked her with an axe after he asked the victim to bring some grocery items from the nearby grocery shop, but the girl ignored this.

In a fit of rage the accused hit her head with an axe. The girl was seriously injured and was taken to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police arrested the accused Munna Sahariya.

In another incident, three minor sisters drowned to death in a water-filled pit. The incident was reported at Kadiya Kala village under Sanai police outpost in Chachoda tehsil.

The bodies of the three girls of the same family were found floating in a water-filled pit on Saturday evening, superintendent of police Pankaj Shrivastava said.

The girls, aged five to 10 years, had left home in the afternoon to head to an agricultural field, he said.

When they didn't return home, their family started searching for them and the bodies were found floating in the pit near the field, he said.

Prima facie, it appears that the girls might have slipped and fallen into the pit while playing, the official said, adding that further investigations are underway. According to the information, the family members had gone to work in the fields. All three sisters, Shobhana, 10, daughter of Sagar Singh and two younger sisters Dabboo and Praja were home with their two younger brothers.

After the incident, villagers rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies. Villagers claimed that private contractors had dug this pit to excavate the murram, but left the pit unguarded after excavating the murram. There was a pall of gloom in the village as villagers demanded action against the accused contractor.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case in the matter and handed over the bodies to the family members after the post-mortem.

Read Also Guna: Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl