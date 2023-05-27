 Madhya Pradesh: 4 members of family injured as car crashes into divider
Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Representative Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Four members of a family, including a 4-month-old girl, were injured when the car, in which they were travelling, crashed into a divider on the Agra - Mumbai National Highway near Khurampura village in Thikri police circle of Barwani district on Saturday.

Highway ambulance pilot Rajesh Kushwaha said that the car (DN09-Q7460) heading towards Indore. The driver lost control over wheels and the car hit the divider of the culvert.

Villagers of nearby area rushed to the spot after hearing the noise and rescued all occupants after breaking car doors. The occupants were later rushed to Community Health Centre of Thikri by an ambulance of National Highway and 108 vehicle of Khurampura. The family later left for Indore for treatment of the 4-month-old child, who had suffered head injury.

On-duty doctor Priyanshu Soni said that there were five people in the car, including Divyanshi, 4 months, Lakshya ,3, son of Ajay Sharma, Sunita, 55, and Preeti, 28, of Silvassa in Gujarat. The incident happened while travelling from Sendhwa to Indore.

