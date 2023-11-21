 Madhya Pradesh: 4 Killed, 19 Injured As Luxury Bus Rams Into Stationary Bus In Dhar
The deceased included two children.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: 4 Killed, 19 Injured As Luxury Bus Rams Into Stationary Bus In Dhar | Representational Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a major road accident, four persons were killed and 19 others injured when their private luxury bus rammed into a stationary bus on Dahod-Godhra highway near Godhra town in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district on Tuesday, an official said. The deceased included two children, he said.

Those who were killed in the mishap are identified as 30-year-old Papitabai Gundiya, a resident of Dhar district, two of her kids, Prem Gundiya, 6, and Muskan Gundiya, 9, and bus cleaner Rakesh Bhadu, 25, a resident of Jodhpuri village.

As per the preliminary investigation, Papitabai, along with two of her kids came to their native place to celebrate Diwali and they were returning to Gondal near Rajkot as she works there as a labourer. But their bus met with an accident on the Dahod-Godhra highway at around 3.30 am when an Indore-bound bus was undergoing repairs on the roadside after the vehicle stopped due to a technical issue, Godhra SDM Pravinsinh Jaytavat said.

"The driver of the luxury bus coming from Dahod couldn't spot the stationary bus ahead and rammed his vehicle into the parked bus from behind. Four passengers were killed in the accident," he said.

As many as 19 other passengers received injuries. While nine of them were undergoing treatment at a civil hospital in Godhra, two other seriously injured persons were referred to Vadodara, the official said.

