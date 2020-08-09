Madhya Pradesh: 4 inmates of Takipura jail attack guard in a bid to flee

Indore: Four inmates of a jail in Depalpur tried to flee on Sunday morning but they were caught by jail guards within minutes. It is said that they attacked a guard before fleeing and had managed to jump over the wall before getting caught. Depalpur police have registered a case against the inmates under various sections of the IPC and started an investigation.

The incident took place at around 7 am. Four inmates from Takipura jail entered the woman's ward of the jail and they jumped from the wall. Someone saw them in the act and raised an alarm. The jail guards deployed there swung into action and they caught the inmates from near the jail.

Depalpur police station in-charge Meena Karnawat said that the inmates who tried to flee were identified as Vikas, Sanjay, Devkaran and Vinod from Manpur. They were in the jail in connection with a case in Manpur police station jurisdiction.

After the incident, the accused were kept in a separate barrack. The senior jail officials also reached there and they took information about the incident.