Madhya Pradesh: 4 Injured In Violence Over Financial Dispute, 9 Held In Thikri | Representative Image

Thikri (Madhya Pradesh): Two traders from Thikri village of Barwani district entered into a dispute over some financial transaction leading to violence in which four people were injured.

Police booked as many as 40 persons in the case and arrested nine of them. The incident was reported on Friday night, informed DSP Kundan Singh Mandloi.

DSP Mandloi told that textile businessman Prashant Mahajan, a resident of Thekri, registered a complaint against nine known persons, including Giriraj Mahajan, Akash Mahajan, Vinod Gahlod, residents of Barwani and 10 unidentified persons under Sections 294, 506,147, 148, 149, 327, 452, 427, 324 and 120B of IPC.

Police arrested nine of them. On the other hand, on the complaint of Barwani resident Giriraj Mahajan, a case has been registered under Sections 294, 323, 506, and 427 against 15 to 20 other people including Prashant Mahajan, Rahul Mahajan and Ashish Mahajan.

DSP told that four people were injured from both sides. There was a dispute between the two regarding some monetary transaction.

About 30 people in five vehicles from Barwani, which included five to six women too reached Thikri on Friday night and started attacking the other side after a closed-room discussion between them.

As the dispute escalated, other villagers also joined them. People vandalised three vehicles of Giriraj Mahajan and some people of Barwani ran away with two vehicles.

In the meantime, the police force of Thikri police station, located just nearby, reached the spot and rescued Giriraj Mahajan and others from the back passage of the showroom. He told that if the police had not come then a big incident was possible.

