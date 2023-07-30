 Madhya Pradesh: 4 Injured In Violence Over Financial Dispute, 9 Held In Thikri
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 4 Injured In Violence Over Financial Dispute, 9 Held In Thikri

Madhya Pradesh: 4 Injured In Violence Over Financial Dispute, 9 Held In Thikri

Police booked as many as 40 persons in the case and arrested nine of them.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 01:54 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 4 Injured In Violence Over Financial Dispute, 9 Held In Thikri | Representative Image

Thikri (Madhya Pradesh): Two traders from Thikri village of Barwani district entered into a dispute over some financial transaction leading to violence in which four people were injured.

Police booked as many as 40 persons in the case and arrested nine of them. The incident was reported on Friday night, informed DSP Kundan Singh Mandloi.

DSP Mandloi told that textile businessman Prashant Mahajan, a resident of Thekri, registered a complaint against nine known persons, including Giriraj Mahajan, Akash Mahajan, Vinod Gahlod, residents of Barwani and 10 unidentified persons under Sections 294, 506,147, 148, 149, 327, 452, 427, 324 and 120B of IPC.

Read Also
Indore: Investiture Ceremony At Pink Flower School
article-image

Police arrested nine of them. On the other hand, on the complaint of Barwani resident Giriraj Mahajan, a case has been registered under Sections 294, 323, 506, and 427 against 15 to 20 other people including Prashant Mahajan, Rahul Mahajan and Ashish Mahajan.

DSP told that four people were injured from both sides. There was a dispute between the two regarding some monetary transaction.

Read Also
MP: Muslim Girl Molested, Thrashed In Middle Of Road In Ujjain; Locals Gherao Police Station, Demand...
article-image

About 30 people in five vehicles from Barwani, which included five to six women too reached Thikri on Friday night and started attacking the other side after a closed-room discussion between them.

As the dispute escalated, other villagers also joined them. People vandalised three vehicles of Giriraj Mahajan and some people of Barwani ran away with two vehicles.

In the meantime, the police force of Thikri police station, located just nearby, reached the spot and rescued Giriraj Mahajan and others from the back passage of the showroom. He told that if the police had not come then a big incident was possible.

Read Also
MP: Shadol Police Rescue Kidnapped Child, Captured Distant Relative Demanding Rs 50 Lakh Ransom
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 4 Injured In Violence Over Financial Dispute, 9 Held In Thikri

Madhya Pradesh: 4 Injured In Violence Over Financial Dispute, 9 Held In Thikri

MP: Demand For New Footbridge At Omkareshwar Gains Momentum

MP: Demand For New Footbridge At Omkareshwar Gains Momentum

MP: Appaling State Of Govt School Leads To Huge Reduction In Number Of Students In Nalkheda

MP: Appaling State Of Govt School Leads To Huge Reduction In Number Of Students In Nalkheda

MP: Commuters Demand Action Over Water-Logged Road In Takun Village

MP: Commuters Demand Action Over Water-Logged Road In Takun Village

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Queue Up For Urea Amid Heavy Rain 

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Queue Up For Urea Amid Heavy Rain 