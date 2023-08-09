Madhya Pradesh: 4 Employees Of Nisarpur Education Department Suspended For Financial Fraud | FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Four employees of Nisarpur Education department (Kukshi tehsil) including the accountant have been suspended for allegedly withdrawing salary and claiming other benefits meant for government teachers to the tune of Rs 1.18 crore.

As per detailed report, accountant (assistant grade 3) Kashiram Eske fraudulently withdrew government funds, salaries, arrears, e-challan payment, leave encashment and other benefit amounts to Rs 1.18 crore over four years (between FY’19-20 to 22-23).

He transferred them (through fraudulent means) to self, wife Antim Eske, Kukshi project officer Suresh Bhuria and primary teacher Lalita Jamra’s accounts.

When contacted, assistant commissioner of the tribal office Brajkant Shukla said that a departmental-level probe unearthed a fraud of Rs1.18 crore in respect of transactions related to payment of government teachers.

During investigation serious financial irregularity was found in the funds by the investigating team and was informed to the district administration. Taking cognisance, collector Priyank Mishra had suspended four employees including the accountant for financial fraud and embezzlement.

The administration launched a drive for recovering the amount the accountant had claimed through fraudulent means. As of now, Rs 64 lakh have been recovered from the accused. Action would also be taken against other officers and employees who showed negligence in this regard. Special vigilance is being exercised by the department after fraud came to the fore.