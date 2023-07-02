Madhya Pradesh: 4 Booked For Cheating CG Devotees During Mahakal Darshan

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mahakal police registered a case under Section 420 of the IPC against four persons for fraud worth thousands of rupees in the name of bhasm-aarti and jalabhishek in Mahakaleshwar temple.

SI Anil Thakur said that Nand Kishore Sharma of Durg in Chhattisgarh reached Ujjain on June 28 to visit Mahakaleshwar temple. He was accompanied by five family members, including Moushumi, Vikram, Nisha and Sonu. He was cheated by Ghanshyam Sharma, Dheeraj Sharma, Bhavesh Joshi and Sonu Parikh.

According to reports, Ghanshyam Sharma charged more than Rs 1,500 per person instead of Rs 750 for entry into the sanctum sanctorum and charged additional Rs 200 for bhasm-aarti. A case was registered against the four accused on the report of 55-year-old Premnarayan of Mahakaleshwar temple office.