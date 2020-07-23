Madhya Pradesh: 4 arrested with liquor worth Rs 2 Lakh in Depalpur

Indore: Four men were arrested with country-made liquor worth 2 lakh in Depalpur area on Thursday in two separate incidents. The police are trying to know the source of the liquor, which they were carrying in two vehicles.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Depalpur police station led by TI Meena Karnawat reached near Chander Bridge and stopped a SUV and recovered 25 cartons of country-made liquor and arrested Gopal Chouhan and Lakhan Thakur, the resident of Bijur village in Dhar district.

Another team of the same police station stopped a car on Betma Naka and recovered 24 cartons of country-made liquor and arrested two persons named Shahrukh Patel and Sadik Patel, residents of Babera village in Dhar district. SP will award the police teams with a cash prize for their work.