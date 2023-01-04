e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: 4 arms dealers held, 26 illegal arms seized in Burhanpur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
Burhanpur/ Khargone: Police teams from Khargone and Burhanpur on Tuesday arrested four arms dealers and seized 26 illegal arms, including pistols, said Inspector General of Police, Indore (Rural), Rakesh Gupta.

Addressing reporters, the officer said that a team from Gogawan police station under the leadership of SDOP Bhikangaon in Khargone raided Singun village at 5:00 am and arrested three accused, including Jaipal Singh Sikligar of Singun, Govind Singh Sikligar of Pachori village in Burhanpur and currently residing at Singun village and Gopal Singh Sikligar of Satipura, Bhagwanpura and recovered 12 pistols and two country-made pistols.

Similarly, under Khaknar police station of Burhanpur district, a team arrested Shamsher Singh Sikligar of Pachori village, who was involved in manufacturing and smuggling of illegal weapons. Police recovered a total of 12 illegal pistols.

A total of 26 illegal pistols and weapons were seized in this action taken under Indore rural zone. In both the above operations, along with the police force, cyber teams, dog squads and drone technology were also used.

