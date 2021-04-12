Madhya Pradesh: 3,908 get vax jab in Alirajpur

ALIRAJPUR: On the first day of ‘Tika Utsav’ 3,908 people were vaccinated at 77 vaccination centres on Monday.

People above 45 years of age reached vaccination centres with enthusiasm. Collector Surabhi Gupta has appealed to people above 45 years of age of the district to visit the nearest centre and get the jab.

She also urged people to wear masks even after getting the shot and maintain social distance.

CMHO Dr Prakash Dhoke and district immunization officer Dr Narendra Bhadiya said, “People above 45 years of age are being vaccinated 19 under the Tika Utsav. Vaccination is being done at district hospitals, all community health centres, primary health centres and wellness centres of the district.

An official said, vaccine is safe and with no side effects. Aadhaar Card is mandatory to get the vaccination done.

90-yr-old gets the jab

Sanibai, a 90-year-old wife of Keku, reached vaccination centre to get the shot against coronavirus on Monday. Sanibai set an example in front of everyone. Vaccination team cheered her when she reached the vaccination centre.