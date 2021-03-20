Madhya Pradesh: 39 new Covid active cases in Ratlam brings admin on toes

Ratlam: As many 39 new Covid-19 active cases were reported in the district on Friday evening when sample reports were released.

An uptrend in the Covid-19 active new cases in the last fortnight has become a cause of concern here as the growth rate of the new cases is alarming, said experts. The number of suspected persons undergoing RTPCR tests has also gone up significantly in the last few days and 741 sample reports were still being awaited. So far, 247 people are undergoing treatment, while 14 patients were discharged after recovery.

As per state government’s orders, all business establishments will shut down by 10 pm every day except chemist shops, ration shops and restaurants. A meeting of the crisis management group was also held. While participating in the meeting Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap stressed the need of making available RTPCR reports within 24 hours period. District collector Gopalchandra Dad said that passengers reaching from Varodara and Mumbai will have to undergo RTPCR tests. District Collector Dad said that strict actions will be taken against those who were found moving without masks; even those who were found without masks will face open area detention.

Meanwhile covid vaccination appeared to move slowly in the district as so far about 40 thousand persons have undergone vaccination in the district which is about 12% of the total target fixed. Health department spokesman today said that centers of vaccination have been increased and more than one hundred centers were providing facility including the rural belt also. Vaccination work is carried four days a week and no vaccination is carried on Friday and Tuesday. In Ratlam city on an average basis, one thousand persons were undergoing vaccination everyday information added.

