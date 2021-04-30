Madhya Pradesh: 387 oxygen-filled cylinders reach Khargone, officials appointed as in-charge of oxygen supply in hospitals

Officials appointed as incharge for oxygen supply in hospitals of district

District administration has appointed various officials as incharges on Thursday to take care of continuous oxygen supply in the district hospitals, community health centres and private hospitals of the district in the wake of increasing infection.

Collector Anugraha P made the appointments and as per her orders, General Manager of District Trade and Industry Centre, SS Mandloi will get the work done by delegating the duties to the staff of his department for refilling, loading and unloading of oxygen cylinders at the plant at Pithampur and Indore. Apart from these, collector Anugraha has also appointed an additional Naib Tehsildar to fill oxygen cylinders in trucks or vehicles by coordinating with Indore and Pithampur plants. Now, Naib Tehsildars Rahul Dawar, Rahul Solanki, Krishna Patel and Dayaram Awasya will also get the work of oxygen supply done from Indore and Pithampur by staying in Indore itself. The nodal officials have been appointed to supply oxygen to the patients admitted in the district hospital.