Madhya Pradesh: 387 oxygen-filled cylinders reach Khargone, officials appointed as in-charge of oxygen supply in hospitals

Khargone: Vehicles have started coming from Pithampur-Indore and Sanwer continuously for supply of oxygen to other health centres and private hospitals including district hospitals in the district.
Naib Tehsildar Rahul Dawar, who is on duty for the supply of oxygen, told that a total of 307 oxygen-filled cylinders have been sent to other health centres, including the district hospital, from 12 o'clock on Wednesday night to 6 o'clock in the morning. 80 cylinders were also sent to private hospitals. 30 cylinders have been sent for Subhishi Hospital Khargone, 18 for Sanawad's three private hospitals, 23 for Gurjar Hospital Sanawad and 9 for Suyash Hospital Mandleshwar. In this way, a total of 387 filled oxygen cylinders have been received till 6 am on Thursday.
Officials appointed as incharge for oxygen supply in hospitals of district
District administration has appointed various officials as incharges on Thursday to take care of continuous oxygen supply in the district hospitals, community health centres and private hospitals of the district in the wake of increasing infection.
Collector Anugraha P made the appointments and as per her orders, General Manager of District Trade and Industry Centre, SS Mandloi will get the work done by delegating the duties to the staff of his department for refilling, loading and unloading of oxygen cylinders at the plant at Pithampur and Indore. Apart from these, collector Anugraha has also appointed an additional Naib Tehsildar to fill oxygen cylinders in trucks or vehicles by coordinating with Indore and Pithampur plants. Now, Naib Tehsildars Rahul Dawar, Rahul Solanki, Krishna Patel and Dayaram Awasya will also get the work of oxygen supply done from Indore and Pithampur by staying in Indore itself. The nodal officials have been appointed to supply oxygen to the patients admitted in the district hospital.
Administrative, medical nodal officers appointed under CCC to contain pandemic
For the control of the pandemic, administrative and medical nodal officers have been appointed under the Covid Care Centres (CCC) operated at tehsil level in the district.
Order to this effect has been issued by the District Panchayat CEO Gaurav Benal. Naib Tehsildar Mukesh Nigam has been appointed for the CCC at Umrakhali Road in Khargone while Dr Anupam Atre has been appointed as the Nodal Officer on behalf of the Health Department. Tehsildar RC Khataria and Dr Sunil Verma for Saraswati Vidya Mandir, District CEO Rajendra Sharma and Dr Piyush Patidar for Primary Health Centre Un, Gogawan CEO Rohit Pachauri and BMO Dr Partha Ratnaparkhi, Tehsildar Rakesh Barde and AMO Dr Vidha Tiwari for Segaon CC Centre, Tehsildar Manoj Chauhan and BMO Dr Chetan Kalme for Bhagwanpura CC Center, District CEO Manoj Gangarade and BMO Harish Jatav for Bhikangaon CC Center. Likewise, nodal officers have been appointed for health care centres, hospitals and district hospitals.