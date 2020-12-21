Madhya Pradesh: 386 corona positive patients found from 192 localities in Indore, cases on decline

Indore: As the cases of Covid-19 have been decreasing gradually, the number of areas from where people tested positive has also been decreasing. In all, 386 patients tested positive from 192 areas of the city on Sunday. Compared to this on November 21, 2020, 595 corona cases were reported from more than 260 areas in the city.

The Sunday’s area list of patients suggested that though 409 patients were found positive, the residences of 10 patients couldn't be found and two patients were out of Indore. Out of 386, the highest number of cases was found from Vijay Nagar area, that is, 10 patients. Dwarkapuri and MG Road remained in the list on second spot with 8 patients each.

"Sukhliya has the highest number of cases till date with a total 1,021 cases and Sudama Nagar has 1,018 cases till December 20. Cases in Sudama Nagar are increasing swiftly and it will outnumber Sukhliya in next couple of days if cases found from these areas surface at same pace," Dr Dongre added.