Madhya Pradesh: 3800 Litres Of Raw Mahua Destroyed, 1 Held | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Around 3,800 litres of illegal liquor worth Rs 97k was seized and destroyed on the spot with the arrest of one person in Bhikangaon of Khargone district on Saturday.

SP Dharmaveer Singh told officials to be vigilant against drug traffickers and those indulging in illicit liquor trade across the district as a part of the state-wide campaign.

Based on a tip-off, a team of Bhikangaon police raided an illegal liquor manufacturing unit near Handi Kundi village and seized around 3,800 litres of illicit liquor (Mahua Lahan) and destroyed on the spot.

The police also nabbed a person identified as Jitendra Omkar while the other person Karan Kundi managed to flee from the scene upon sensing police presence.

A case was registered with Bhikangaon police station and a manhunt launched to nab the culprit. A team led by sub-divisional police officer Sanju Chauhan played a commendable role.

