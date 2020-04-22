Madhya Pradesh: 3500 get job under MGNREGA scheme amid lockdown

Works under MGNREGA have commenced in the 223 village panchayats of the district in which about 3,500 persons have been given job.

Official information said that all the works which commenced under MGNREGA are under the “Jal Samwardhan” scheme. CEO District Panchayat Sandeep Kerketta in a press release informed today that all the workers engaged in the MGNREGA works have been made available masks prepared by the self help groups of the district. More works would shortly begin under the “Kapil Dhara” and “Khet Talab” schemes in the district’s rural belt so as to provide jobs under MGNREGA, it is further said.

RELAXATION

Additional District Magistrate Jamuna Bhide in an order gave relaxation to the grocery shops functioning and people coming out for purchasing. On April 23 residents of the Manekchowk police station and Industrial estate police station area will be allowed to make purchases from 11 AM to 5 PM from Grocery shops except residents of containment area. On April 22, residents of Station road police station and Deen Dayal Nagar police station area were allowed to come out the residence for making grocery material purchasing. District administration reminded people to observe all the directions while coming out the houses for going to make purchases at grocery shops.

HAND WASHING FACILITY AT 20 PLACES

Like popular public drinking water huts called “Pyau”, now the hand washing public places will become important for the city people during summer days this year. An official press release informed that in the city at the important public places at least 20 such places have been earmarked where hand washing facility would be made available shortly for the people. District Collector Ruchika Chauhan has directed Ratlam Muncipal Corporation that at the selected places for hand washing for public adequate water and liquid soap should be made available for hand washing by people . It is also informed that hand washing facility places would include important corners of the city , railway station, bus stand etc.