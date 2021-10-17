Madhya Pradesh: 35 foot-tall effigy of Ravana torched in Kukshi

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): On Vijayadashmi, a 35 feet-tall effigy of Ravana was torched at 7:00pm in Agriculture Produce Market on Friday. A procession from Patidar colony was carried out across the village with gusto and several social associations welcomed Lord Rama, Laxman and Hanuman before Ravana Dahan.

IAS officer Navjeevan Pawar, SDOP AV Singh, chief municipal officer Kailash Karma and station in-charge Dinesh Singh Chouhan handled the arrangement of the event.

The gathered crowd was filled with great zeal and enthusiasm as fireworks started much before the effigy was set to fire. Karma proposed the vote of thanks at the end of the programme.

Locals celebrated Dussehra festival with gaiety and fervour across the village. Children in Gayatri colony prepared and torched an effigy of Ravan.

Ex-MLA Mukam Singh Kirade offered prayers while BJP district President Ramesh Dharival, municipal council Vice President Lokesh Sardar, BJP municipal board President Lokesh Chouhan along with public representatives and Congress leaders were present.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 12:33 AM IST