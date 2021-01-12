Madhya Pradesh: 35 BJP MLAs are in contact with Congress party, says former minister Sajjan Singh Verma in Sanawad

Sanawad (Khargone district): Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma has charged BJP government with re-launching development projects approved during Congress term by changing their names.

Citing an example, he told reporters here on Monday that BJP has performed bhumi pujan of repair and widening of Indore- Ichhapur Highway between Barwah and Sanawad Rs 17.68 crore while giving the scheme a new name. “The scheme was approved by Kamal Nath government but the contract could not be given as it was single tender,” he added.

He further alleged that Shivraj’s government has taken loan 12 times in last nine months but it doesn’t have money to construct the road. “Where are crores of rupees going? BJP only knows how to take credit of other’s efforts”, Verma remarked.

Verma said Congress will stage phased protest against farm laws. He said that Khaat Panchayat will be conducted and Raj Bhawan will be besieged too under protest. He further criticized the union government over hike in petrol and diesel prices. Regarding defection, he said that no one can stop the one who wants to go. “35 BJP MLA’s are in contact with Congress party,” he remarked.

Before press conference, Verma and MLA Sachin Birla visited house of the deceased Jitendra Verma and Hina Verma who died in boat accident in Mortaka.