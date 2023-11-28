Madhya Pradesh: 325 Counting Staff Receive Training In Ratlam | Photo: Pexels

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Day-long training for the personnel to be engaged in the vote counting on December 3 for the five assembly constituencies of the district was held here in which about 325 counting personnel took part.

According to official information counting of votes will take place on the premises of Government Arts and Science College here. Counting observers, counting assistants and micro observers were also present in the training. Master trainers for the vote counting personnel were Prof Suresh Kataria, Prof Riyaz Mansuri, Prof Saurabh Lal and Prof L S Chongar.

Nodel officials of the training Dr Y K Mishra and SDM Sanjeev Pandey were also present. Besides giving full information about the process to be adopted for the vote counting, master trainers also specifically informed about the directives of the Election Commission.

Master trainers informed that candidates’ agents will sit at the place allotted to them. Mobile or any other device will not be allowed to be kept by anyone except district returning officer and observer.

Counting personnel will have to be present at the counting place by 6 am and the counting will begin from 8 am. For the successful counting work, a mock drill will also take place on December 2 at 11 am at the counting place.