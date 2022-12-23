Madhya Pradesh: 3,191 stray dogs sterilised in 8 months in Pithampur, says CMO

Sterilisation drive of stray dogs | Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to check the stray dog population in Pithampur, the municipal council has launched a campaign to sterilize stray dogs. A total of 3,191 stray dogs have been sterilized from April to November in the town.

Sterilizations of as many as 1202 dogs were carried out from April to June; 1185 from July to September and 804 were operated upon between October and November. Sterilization of dogs is being done on a daily basis.

In a meeting called by district collector, Pithampur CMO Dr Madhu Saxena said 2-3 complaints regarding stray dogs menace in the city are being received daily.

Around 60-70 complaints are received through phone and on the C.M helpline every month.

Taking serious note of the complaints, Municipal Council Pithampur, under the Rules (Animal Birth Control Rules), Sagaur F.S.T launched a campaign to bring down the number of stray dogs in the city. Tenders for sterilization of dogs were called. As per the Animal Birth Control Rules, after catching a stray dog, they should be kept in the dog house. It has to be ensured that sterilization is done by a veterinary doctor and the dog is kept under observation for three to four days. During this time arrangement of food and medicine for the dog is to be done. The campaign has helped in bringing down the stray dogs’ number. The complaints too have come down, said the CMO.

A monitoring committee of five members has also been constituted to monitor the sterilization work. The members including public representative, veterinary college MHOW ,municipality health officer, sanitation Inspector monitors the work from time to time, the official added.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Guests mesmerised by working models at science exhibition in Mhow