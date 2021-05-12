Madhya Pradesh: 3,000 devotees join online mahamantra recitation in Mandsaur

Mandsaur: Over 3,000 devotees from 1,008 Jain families from across the world participated in a mahamantra recitation programme.

Sansthan secretary Tarun Jain said, the programme started with the lighting of the lamp by Mahasabha president Anil Jain at his residence. The devotees attended the event from within the confines of their homes

Shri Bharatvarshiya Digamber Jain Yuva Mahasabha, Jaipur, Jail Social Group Diamond Mandsaur, Sangini Diamond Forum Mandsaur and Sakal Jain Samaj Mahila Prakoshth organised a programme. Special support was provided by Jain Social Group Diamond president Sandeep Jain.