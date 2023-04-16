Madhya Pradesh: 30 NCC cadets selected for adventure course in J&K

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Thirty NCC cadets from Mandsaur district have been selected for national level adventure course. This course is offered by government-run Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (JIM&AS) in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Training will be imparted by mountaineering instructors of the Indian Army. The whole aim is to inculcate a spirit of adventure, develop stamina, discipline, courage and determination leading to development of self-confidence and team spirit amongst NCC cadets.

A total of 27 students of St Thomas Senior Secondary School, Mandsaur, two students of Daloda Public School and one from Rajiv Gandhi Government Post Graduate College led by Jitendra Kanaujia, secretary and troop commander left for J&K on Saturday.

Vijay Singh Purawat, district mountaineering and sport climbing association president said that NCC cadets will be given opportunity to participate in a host of adventure activities including mountain expeditions, rock climbing, rappelling, zipline, river crossing, trekking, parasailing, sailing and others. Collector Dilip Kumar Yadav, NCC commanding officer Lt Rizwan Khan, sub-divisional officer Shivlal Shakya, district sports officer Vijender Deora, Rajiv Gandhi College principal Dr LN Sharma and others extended best wishes to students.

