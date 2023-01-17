Madhya Pradesh: 30-feet rangoli made by students in Mhow

Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A message of traffic safety was spread by students of Shree Academy, Kodaria as part of the Safety Awareness Week being organised by the Madhya Pradesh Police. Under this campaign 25 students made a 30 by 15 feet Rangoli in 3 hours and painting, poetry helped to spread traffic safety awareness

The chief guest of the programme was SDOP Dilip Singh and Traffic in-charge Vinod Yadav and Manoj Solanki were specail guests. The ragnoli was made under the guidance of teachers Trupti Vaidya and Geeta Kundalwal.

A total of 150 students took part in the painting competition was organized on the topic of traffic. Yuvraj Kadam, Isha Pardesi and Krishnapal Singh and Gyan Patidar got prizes in this competition. The police administration gave information and advice to the students to follow traffic rules, wear helmets, drive vehicles with licence and valid documents. Rajesh Patidar conducted the programme. Principal Hemlata Patidar proposed the vote of thanks.

