 Madhya Pradesh: 30 BSP Workers Join Congress In Khargone
Workers included BSP former state in-charge Bhagwan Badole.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: 30 BSP Workers Join Congress In Khandwa | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): 30 workers of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from Khargone joined Congress in presence of state Congress president Kamal Nath and MLA Kasrawad Sachin Yadav in Bhopal.

Workers included BSP former state in-charge Bhagwan Badole. Kamal Nath and Sachin Yadav administered Congress's membership to them. Yadav said that these workers had been working for BSP for the past 25 years and would be given opportunity in the Congress.

Other workers who joined Congress included BSP Kasrawad president Mithun Baglana, treasurer Ramprasad Gangale, city president Amjad Khon, VVF Ritesh Gangale, sector president Chintaram Karolia, Rahul Chauhan and others.

article-image
