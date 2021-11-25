Madhya Pradesh: 3 students injured in clash at Manpur Navodaya Vidyalaya

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Boys of Class 10 and Class 11 of Manpur Navodaya Vidyalaya clashed over plates at the school mess three days back. During the clash, in which utensils, iron rods etc were used as weapons, the Class 11 boys beat up the Class 10 boys and three boys from Class 10th; Manish Sisodiya, Prince Munjal and Pramod Dhakad were badly injured.

Prince and Pramod received stitches on their heads whereas Manish got a fractured arm. All three injured boys are being treated in a private hospital in Indore.

The principal of the Manpur Navoday Om Prakash Sharma told Free Press that the school administration is looking into this matter and 7 students of the 11th standard have been suspended from the school. He also added that a committee has been formed to look into this matter and strict action will be taken against the culprits. The school administration is taking the entire matter very seriously and parents of the accused students have also been called and if the deciding committee is not satisfied with their answers then strict action will be taken against these students.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 02:27 AM IST