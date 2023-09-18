 Madhya Pradesh: 3 Nabbed For Arms Smuggling, Seized Weapons Worth Rs 5.2L
Madhya Pradesh: 3 Nabbed For Arms Smuggling, Seized Weapons Worth Rs 5.2L

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Varla police arrested three persons involved in arms smuggling at the Gerughati inter-state border checkpoint in Sendhwa. The accused are Arjun and Abhi, natives of Punjab along with Narendra Singh of Umarti village.

The police initiated an operation based on credible information received, which pointed to the involvement of arms smugglers from Punjab planning to acquire a substantial cache of illegal weapons in Barwani district.

These weapons were destined for transportation to Punjab, through the Umarti village along the Vaijapur Road Chopra route. To intercept them, the team strategically implemented a blockade at the Gerughati inter-state border checkpoint. Here, three of them were caught red-handed. Further investigation and interrogation uncovered that Narendra Singh had concealed 20 country-made pistol magazines in his bags. Additionally, two pistols and eight pistol-making tools were discovered hidden at his residence in Umarti village. Finally, the operation resulted in the seizure of 22 countrymade pistols, eight pistols, two mobile phones, a motorcycle and tools used in the illegal weapons trade, all worth Rs 5.2 lakh.

The accused confessed to utilising social media platforms to connect with potential buyers. They finalised transactions via WhatsApp by sharing photographs of the available weaponry.

These criminals procured firearms at a lower cost in Barwani district and subsequently sold them at significantly higher prices in Punjab, yielding substantial profits.

The accused have been charged under various Sections of the Arms Act. Further investigations are on at dismantling any remaining elements of this illegal operation.

Meanwhile, SP Puneet Gehlot announced a reward to Varla police for this operation.

