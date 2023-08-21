 Madhya Pradesh: 3 Minors Rescued From Banchara Makeshifts, 4 Held
After verifying the information, Khandelwal, following the directives of SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, formed a special team and sent his officer to the place in plain clothes.

Updated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ringnod police in Ratlam district rescued three minors from Banchara makeshifts. Police arrested four accused, while the kingpin managed to flee from the spot, said IPS probationary officer and Ringnod police station in-charge Mayur Khandwal.

According to information, Ringnod police were tipped-off on Sunday about a woman forcing her minor daughter and two minor daughters of relatives into immoral activities at Parwalia's Banchara makeshifts.

After getting the signal, the police team raided the place and arrested four accused, Deepak Sanwaria, 35, of Indore, Mayur Tarabta, 28, of Chotta Udaipur, Gujarat, NiteshParmar, 28, and Deepak Kumar Chouhan, 32, of Panchmahal, Gujarat.

The main accused, a woman who forced her daughter and two other minors into the flesh trade, managed to slip from the spot. Police booked all the accused under Section 372 (trafficking of minor girls) and other relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

