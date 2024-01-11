Madhya Pradesh: 3 Minor Vehicle Lifters Nabbed, 11 Two-Wheelers Seized In Alirajpur | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested three inter-state minor vehicle lifters and seized 11 two-wheelers from their possession here on Thursday. SP Rajesh Vyas said that the market value of seized vehicles stands around Rs 7 lakh.

In connection with the incidents of unknown vehicle theft, SP Vyas, under the leadership of SDOP Ashwini Kumar, formed two separate teams. Both the teams, activated their informers to gather all the information about unknown vehicle lifters.

On January 11, one minor accused from Chichalguda village and two minor accused of vehicle theft from Ghoghalpur village under Sondwa police station were arrested by the team. After strict interrogation of the three, it was found that they had stolen seven vehicles out of which four vehicles were stolen from Alirajpur town in January 2024 itself and three from other places.

Along with this, four vehicles were stolen and brought from Gujarat. In this way, both the teams of Kotwali police have succeeded in recovering a total of 11 two-wheelers worth Rs 7 lakh. All three minor accused were arrested and produced before the court from where they were sent to juvenile home.

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 1,03,710 Recovered From Ticketless Travellers

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A special ticket checking drive was carried out at Runkheda railway station by the commercial department of Ratlam rail division in which revenue to the tune of Rs 1,03,710 was recovered from 271 passengers on account of ticketless or irregular travelling.

A railway press release said that in the special ticket checking drive at Runkheda railway station between Ratlam-Nagda railway section, ticket checking of more than 12 trains was carried out by divisional commercial manager Alok Chaturvedi and assistant commercial manager Rakesh Kumar Dhiman along with ticket checking staff of the commercial department and RPF.

It is further informed that ticket checking drive is carried out to ensure that ticketless and irregular passengers do not travel in the mail /express, holiday, and passenger trains and also to ensure comfortable and better services to valid ticket holders.