Madhya Pradesh: 3 held for theft at Dr Deepak Joshi's residence in Sailana

Sailana: Sailana police claimed to have solved theft case at one Dr Deepak Joshi's residence in Sailana village of Ratlam district.

Police have arrested mastermind Adesh alias Chottu Ninama, 20, Anil Ninama, 22, and Ishwar Ninama, 20, all three residents of Khanpura village in Banswara district in Rajasthan.

Search for two others who involved in the crime including Parmesh Charpota and his friend Sunil, both resident of of Jhiri vilage in Banswara is on.

Police recovered booty including Rs 7 lakh cash, gold and silver jewellery total worth RS 8 lakh from accused trio.

Incident took place on an intervening night of December 24 and 25, when Dr Joshi and his family members went to Indore for medical emergency. Accused barged into Dr Joshi’s house from backside and took away cash and jewellery kept in the almirah.

During police investigation, it was revealed Adesh was a domestic help at Dr Joshi’s house since childhood. About three-month back, Joshi family fired him from job. As he was the person who was aware of everything about house, police zeroed in their investigation on Adesh. As they detained and interrogated him- he confessed his crime. He also revealed about his involvement in other cases as well.