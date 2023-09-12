Madhya Pradesh: 3 Held For Stealing Garlic Worth ₹95K In Sardarpur

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rajod police arrested three persons on Tuesday for stealing around 20 sacks of garlic worth Rs 95,000 from a farmer in Barmandal village of Sardarpur tehsil.

According to police, complainant Parmanand Maru, a resident of Barmandal village complained with Rajod police station on September 6. In which, he mentioned that 20 sacks of garlic had been stolen from the house that belonged to Dashrath Patidar.

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR against an unidentified thief and launched an investigation.

SDOP Ashutosh Patel said that a police team received a tip-off that some miscreants were hatching a plan for garlic theft on Barkheda Road. Acting on the tip-off, police nabbed three miscreants and brought them to the police station.

During interrogation, three thieves, identified as Shubham Patidar, Sunil Kumawat and Jeewan Kumawat, allegedly accepted to commit the crime. At the behest of the accused, 20 sacks of garlic worth about Rs 95,000 were also recovered.

