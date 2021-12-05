Madhya Pradesh: 3 held for murder of cotton trader

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police claimed have solve blind murder case of cotton trader Sandeep Goyal, 41, and arrested three alleged accused on Saturday.

Barwani superintendent of police Deepak Kumar Shukla said 10 accused, including Jitu alias Jitendra Yadav murdered Goyal.

Those arrested are Gopal Jadhav, 43, a resident of Nimbark Colony, street No 3, Ballu alias Balwant Prajapati, 25, a resident of Nathgali Darugodam and Raja alias Akshay Patil, 23, a resident of Mahavir Colony, Sendhwa.

Seven others including main accused Jitu alias Jitendra Yadav, Tannu Yadav, Aditya Sharma, Karan Chauhan, Abhishek Yadav, Gokul Sonane and Bhaiya alias Goli are on run, said SP.

Shukla announced reward of Rs 10,000 on Jitu, while Rs 5,000 on six others.

On November 30, body of a cotton trader Sandeep Goyal was recovered in the town. Police booked unidentified miscreant for shooting Sandeep Goel. He was rushed to the government hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A probe revealed Jitu Yadav allegedly shot Goyal on his head at his office in Darugodam.

To hide his crime, he took the body to Narayandas Hospital and abandoned it. The accused also cleaned up entire spot to mislead forensic team. The accused also hid Goyal’s mobile phone and car.

Polcie recovered Goyal’s mobile phone and car along with an empty cartridge among other items.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 01:59 AM IST