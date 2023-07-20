Madhya Pradesh: 3 Get 2-Yr RI For Unlawful Conversion

Representative Image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A father, a pastor and a servant were convicted for unlawful conversion by enticement and awarded two years of rigorous imprisonment each by Jhabua Sessions Court Judge Lakhanlal Garg.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them, said public prosecutor Maansingh Bhuria. Probably this is the first conviction in a district in connection with unlawful conversion.

Bhuria said that Jamsingh Dindore, Ansingh Ninama and Mangu Bhuria were pronounced guilty under Section 5 of the Religious Freedom Ordinance 2020 (Bill 2021).

Bhuria said that one Tetiya Baria, 26, of Bichaili village had submitted an application stating that in his village, Father Jamsingh Dindor, Pastor Ansingh Ninama of Bisauli village and Mangu Bhuria of Mokampura village converted tribal every Sunday. Tetiya added that on December 26, 2021, Jamsingh called him and one Surtibai, wife of Kodaria at 8 am in the prayer house built by Jamsingh in their village and made them sit in the Christian conversion meeting. Water was sprinkled on him and the Bible was read. He was told that if he becomes a Christian, his entire family would education in school and free treatment in the hospital of their organisation.

The complainant said that he did not want to become a Christian and moved out of the prayer house. Later, he submitted an application with the police station against Jamsingh, Mangu and Ansingh. Acting into the matter, police recovered the Bible, affidavit, and other material. Trio were booked under Section 5 of the Religious Freedom Ordinance 2020 (Bill 2021) and after necessary investigation, the charge sheet was produced in the court.

