Indore

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 02:47 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 3 farmers killed, 5 injured in road accident in Khargone

The deceased were identified as Sunil Mehtab (25), his cousin Sunil Nahal (24) and their brother-in-law Jaipal Jamre (26)
PTI
Road accident |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Three farmers were killed and five others injured after a truck in which they were travelling overturned in Khargone district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday night when the deceased farmers, all residents of Bilkhed village, were going to sell their chilli crop produce in a market, Bhikangaon police station in-charge Prakash Vaskale said.

The truck got disbalanced when its driver tried to save a rabbit that came suddenly in front of the vehicle, about one km from Bhikangaon town, he said.

Five others, including four farmers and the vehicle's driver, were injured and admitted to a hospital, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Sunil Mehtab (25), his cousin Sunil Nahal (24) and their brother-in-law Jaipal Jamre (26), he said.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 02:47 PM IST
