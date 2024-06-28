 Madhya Pradesh: 3 Arrested With 13 Stolen Water Motors In Mandsaur
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 3 Arrested With 13 Stolen Water Motors In Mandsaur

The incident came to light when complainant Ashok Parihar logged a complaint with Shamgarh police on June 23. Parihar told police that unknown miscreants stole his water motor, installed in his well

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
The arrested thieves with seized water motors |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested three out of four persons for stealing water motors and selling their parts in Shamgarh, police said on Thursday. Police have also seized 13 water motors from them. 

The accused were identified as Sanjay alias Sanju Meghwal, Dashrath alias Manoj alias Manohar Vishwakarma, Ashok Nai and absconding Dashrath Sondhiya Rajput.

The incident came to light when complainant Ashok Parihar logged a complaint with Shamgarh police on June 23. Parihar told police that unknown miscreants stole his water motor, installed in his well. 

According to station in-charge Uday Singh Alawa, many localities have registered similar complaints. Hence, he formed a team to look after the matter.

Acting on a tip-off, they caught Sanjay alias Sanju Meghwal as a suspect. He admitted to committing the crime with two accomplices, Dashrath alias Manoj alias Manohar Vishwakarma and Ashok Nai. Sanjay told police that they used to steal motors at night and transport them with the help of Nai’s motorcycle. He added that, later, Dashrath Sondhiya Rajput used to dismantle the motors and sold the parts in the market. 

On Sanjay’s statement, Vishwakarma and Nai were also arrested. However, Dashrath Sondhiya Rajput is still at large. Police are searching for him.

