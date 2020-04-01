Madhya Pradesh: 297 workers prevented from travelling to Ratlam amid lockdown, claims administration

Ratlam: Huge number of workers have returned to the district particularly in the tribal and rural areas in the last ten days- from various states across the country.

However, district administration today claimed that it has succeeded in convincing 297 workers belonging to Ratlam district for staying put in their current places of work across country.

They have been advised not to leave their present place of work and have also been assured of help of the respective district administration where they are located.

An official press release said that workers who have been counselled include: 70 workers at Chittur ( Andhra Pradesh), 85 workers in Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) , 62 workers in Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) , 10 workers in Kutch( Gujarat) , 25 workers in Sedam ( Karnataka), 17 workers in Bhuj ( Gujarat), 28 workers in Jalore ( Rajasthan).

Joint collector M L Arya told Free Press that communications were held with the respective district’s administration and on that basis communication was established which resulted these workers not leaving their working places.

Meanwhile, it is also informed that residents of Bajna tribal belt of Ratlam district who reached till Manankheda checkpost of the district had undergone medical checkup and their stay arrangements has been made along with availability of foods etc. District Collector Ruchika Chauhan and SP Gaurav Tiwari reached at Manankheda checkpost and inspected the arrangements where nearby arrangements have been made for the stranded tribal bel Bajna residents.

Meanwhile, information from District Health Department said that 16 persons have been kept in the Isolation Wards at the district Hospital here so far and their blood samples were sent to for testing. A total of five reports have been received so far which are negative. 229 persons after checking were sent for Home Isolation and 240 suspected persons had undergone screening, it is further informed.

8 fell ill after drinking ‘insecticide tea’

In the tribal belt Raoti of Ratlam district eight persons fell ill including two children after consuming tea mixed with insecticide powder. According to reports the incident took place in village Bhuri Ka Mal. According to inputs wife of one Makna Kharadi was making tea. She unknowingly mixed insecticide powder in the tea which tea was consequently consumed by her family members. Soon, they all complained of uneasiness, vomiting and other symptoms of poisoning. They were first brought to Raoti primary health centres from where six years old Ayush and four years old Dipika, grandchildren of Makna, were brought to Ratlam district hospital.