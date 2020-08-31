Madhya Pradesh: 272 new COVID-19 cases in Indore, 800 more beds to be arranged

Indore administration has planned to arrange 800 more beds in hospitals here within a week in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Madhya Pradesh district, officials said on Monday.

The district recorded the highest single-day spike of 272 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, they said.

With this, the total number of cases in the district has gone up to 12,992, officials said.

So far, 393 patients have died due to the disease, while 8,934 people recovered after treatment, they said.

An analysis of the government data shows Indore recorded the fastest growth of coronavirus infection this month, when 5,544 fresh COVID-19 were found in the district.

This is about 43 per cent of the total case count.

"At present, we have total 3,700 beds for COVID-19 patients in different hospitals. About 90 per cent of these beds are occupied. In view of the present situation, we are going to arrange 800 more beds in hospitals within the next one week," said Dr Amit Malakar, the district's nodal officer for COVID-19.

These will include 537 beds in the recently dedicated government Super Speciality Hospital.

The outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in Indore on March 24, when four cases of the disease were found.