Madhya Pradesh: 2.5K given second covid vaccine shot in Mhow

Mhow: Over 2,500 people were vaccinated on Monday in Mhow tehsil. A huge crowd was seen at the Maheshwari School which was one of the vaccination centres. The second dose of vaccine was given to people at these centers.

The crowd at the centre started building up from the morning and there was excitement among the people, however, by late afternoon, the centre ran out of vaccines, and many people had to return home dissapointed.



The block medical officer Yogendra Sengar said that insufficient number of vaccines were provided because of which inconvenience is occurring to the public.

Similarly, shortage of vaccine was also seen in the centres in Pithampur Industrial area.