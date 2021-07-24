Madhya Pradesh: 25-year-old youth in Dewas slips into well while checking the water level, dies

Hatpipliya (Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh): 25-year-old youth of ward number 15, Kundan Malviya, died due to drowning in the well as he slipped while peeping to see the water level of the well. His body was recovered on Saturday at 6 am.

According to the sources, Kundan Malviya of ward number 15, went with his nephew Lakshya Malviya with the intention of seeing water in the well. While looking into the well, Kundan Malviya's foot slipped and he fell into the well. The nephew came to the house and informed the family members about the incident. The police conducted a search operation and with the help of two water motors and a team, the water of the entire well was emptied to evacuate the body.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the relatives and the last rites were performed. According to sources, the deceased could neither speak nor hear. Police have registered a case and launched a probe.