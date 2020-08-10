Madhya Pradesh: 25-year-old SAF jawan hangs self in Shahdol

A Madhya Pradesh Special Armed Force (SAF) jawan allegedly committed suicide in the early hours of Monday in Shahdol district, police said.
Shahdol Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla said jawan Omkar Sharma (25) a resident of Bhind district, was found hanging from a tree in the police lines at around 2am.
"He stayed in the police lines barracks. He was talking to someone on the phone till late night. He was found dead later. His family has been informed," he added.
