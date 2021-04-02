Madhya Pradesh: 2.5-year-old girl dies after getting buried under debris of fallen wall in Alirajpur district

Udaigarh (Alirajpur district, Madhya Pradesh): A 2.5-year-old girl died after getting buried in the debris of a wall of an under-construction water stand that collapsed in Udaigarh on Wednesday evening.

A water stand for washing hands is being constructed by Public Health Engineering (PHE) department adjacent to Sagota gram panchayat bhawan near a school. Suddenly, the wall of the stand crumbled and fell on Wednesday evening, becoming the cause of death of a 2.5 year old girl Sakshi, who was playing near it. She was buried under the debris. An eyewitness Sunita, ran to save the girl. The latter received injury in shoulders and feet.

Deputy tehsildar Nirbhay Singh Patel reached the site with revenue staff on Thursday and made a panchnama after talking to the villagers. He also saw the water stand that has crumbled.